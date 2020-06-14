Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC with gym

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1254 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
16 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1163 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
56 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,377
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1262 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hope Valley
19 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$973
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,615
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$926
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,172
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
35 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,132
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hillsborough, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hillsborough renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

