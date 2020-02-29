All apartments in Hillsborough
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

133 Rubrum Drive

133 Rubrum Drive · (919) 675-1444 ext. 47
Location

133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 133 Rubrum Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
pool
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! Close to downtown Hillsborough, Weaver Street Market and Riverwalk Trail Entrance, Cup-A-Joe coffee shop, and the Wooden Nickle. Very convenient to I40 & I85 for easy commuting.

Located in Waterstone Terrace, this townhome is just a few seconds walk to the community pool. Built in 2015, it is equipped with all modern amenities, hardwood floors, ample natural light, open floor plan, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, gas range, and kitchen island. Upstairs has cozy loft sitting area, and a coveted washer & dryer room. Watch the leaves change from your bed in the Master bedroom and enjoy a luxurious shower in the master baths beautifully tiled walk in shower.

Sit out on your backyard patio and view all the lovely hardwoods and walking trails. Neighborhood is very dog friendly!

No undergrads. Pets allowed with approval and deposits. Minimum 650+ credit score and income 3 x rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Anne at anne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!

(RLNE5658750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Rubrum Drive have any available units?
133 Rubrum Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Rubrum Drive have?
Some of 133 Rubrum Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Rubrum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
133 Rubrum Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Rubrum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Rubrum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 133 Rubrum Drive offer parking?
No, 133 Rubrum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 133 Rubrum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Rubrum Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Rubrum Drive have a pool?
Yes, 133 Rubrum Drive has a pool.
Does 133 Rubrum Drive have accessible units?
No, 133 Rubrum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Rubrum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Rubrum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Rubrum Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Rubrum Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
