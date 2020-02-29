133 Rubrum Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! Close to downtown Hillsborough, Weaver Street Market and Riverwalk Trail Entrance, Cup-A-Joe coffee shop, and the Wooden Nickle. Very convenient to I40 & I85 for easy commuting.



Located in Waterstone Terrace, this townhome is just a few seconds walk to the community pool. Built in 2015, it is equipped with all modern amenities, hardwood floors, ample natural light, open floor plan, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, gas range, and kitchen island. Upstairs has cozy loft sitting area, and a coveted washer & dryer room. Watch the leaves change from your bed in the Master bedroom and enjoy a luxurious shower in the master baths beautifully tiled walk in shower.



Sit out on your backyard patio and view all the lovely hardwoods and walking trails. Neighborhood is very dog friendly!



No undergrads. Pets allowed with approval and deposits. Minimum 650+ credit score and income 3 x rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Anne at anne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!



(RLNE5658750)