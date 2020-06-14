/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
814 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
850 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
16 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
573 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
56 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,580
887 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
34 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
840 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
8 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
786 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
883 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hope Valley
19 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
604 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
650 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,414
776 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
669 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
35 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,156
805 sqft
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
808 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
717 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,615
808 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
26 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Similar Pages
Hillsborough 1 BedroomsHillsborough 2 BedroomsHillsborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsborough 3 BedroomsHillsborough Accessible Apartments
Hillsborough Apartments with BalconyHillsborough Apartments with GarageHillsborough Apartments with GymHillsborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillsborough Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCAsheboro, NCGraham, NCButner, NC