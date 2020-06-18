448 Dunwood Dr.

Amenities
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting. Sliding doors open to patio/fenced yard extending the living space. Kitchen w/good prep space, pantry, range, built-in Microwave & Dishwasher. 2 BR suites w/ample storage & private BAs. Ledford Middle/High & Wallburg Elementary Schools. Convenient to shopping/dining/highways/HP/GSO/WS & Kernersville.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3256700)