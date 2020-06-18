All apartments in High Point
448 Dunwood Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

448 Dunwood Dr.

448 Dunwood Drive · (336) 907-8748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

448 Dunwood Drive, High Point, NC 27265

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 448 Dunwood Dr. · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting. Sliding doors open to patio/fenced yard extending the living space. Kitchen w/good prep space, pantry, range, built-in Microwave & Dishwasher. 2 BR suites w/ample storage & private BAs. Ledford Middle/High & Wallburg Elementary Schools. Convenient to shopping/dining/highways/HP/GSO/WS & Kernersville.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3256700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Dunwood Dr. have any available units?
448 Dunwood Dr. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 Dunwood Dr. have?
Some of 448 Dunwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Dunwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
448 Dunwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Dunwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 448 Dunwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in High Point.
Does 448 Dunwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 448 Dunwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 448 Dunwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Dunwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Dunwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 448 Dunwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 448 Dunwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 448 Dunwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Dunwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Dunwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
