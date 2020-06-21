224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C

Amenities

Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo Available Now - Don't miss out on seeing this spacious, conveniently located two story home. Relax on the private patio or enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with pantry. Generous size rooms and plenty of storage are just a few great features of this home. Washer -Dryer hook ups in laundry room. Owner will supply stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Community Pool and all exterior maintenance included. Central Heat and A/C. Tenant to pay electric to city of High Point and water/sewer is a flat monthly fee of $30 paid to the landlord. Renters Insurance required. No Pets. Smoking outdoors only.



Call 336-870-0768 for your appointment to tour this home with T'Vinci Properties. For more Information and Apply Online

https://www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3431488)