All apartments in High Point
Find more places like 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
High Point, NC
/
224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C

224 Northpoint Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
High Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

224 Northpoint Avenue, High Point, NC 27262

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo Available Now - Don't miss out on seeing this spacious, conveniently located two story home. Relax on the private patio or enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with pantry. Generous size rooms and plenty of storage are just a few great features of this home. Washer -Dryer hook ups in laundry room. Owner will supply stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Community Pool and all exterior maintenance included. Central Heat and A/C. Tenant to pay electric to city of High Point and water/sewer is a flat monthly fee of $30 paid to the landlord. Renters Insurance required. No Pets. Smoking outdoors only.

Call 336-870-0768 for your appointment to tour this home with T'Vinci Properties. For more Information and Apply Online
https://www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3431488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C have any available units?
224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Point, NC.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C have?
Some of 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in High Point.
Does 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C offer parking?
No, 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C has a pool.
Does 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Northpoint Ave. Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mason Manor
122 Northgate Ct
High Point, NC 27265
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd
High Point, NC 27265
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St
High Point, NC 27265
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr
High Point, NC 27262
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr
High Point, NC 27265
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr
High Point, NC 27265
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way
High Point, NC 27265

Similar Pages

High Point 1 BedroomsHigh Point 2 Bedrooms
High Point Apartments with GymHigh Point Dog Friendly Apartments
High Point Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCBurlington, NCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCMebane, NC
Salisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NCThomasville, NC
Reidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VALocust, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Oak Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

High Point UniversityGuilford College
Catawba CollegeForsyth Technical Community College
Mitchell Community College