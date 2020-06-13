/
15 Apartments for rent in Boone, NC📍
295 Horseshoe Drive
295 Horse Shoe Drive, Boone, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
295 Horseshoe Drive - Beautiful 4 bedroom home available early September 2020! This home was recently remodeled, it has new engineered hardwood flooring and a newly remodeled kitchen. 4 bedrooms with a bonus room in the basement and 3 bathrooms.
521 Meadowview Drive College Place Condos, Unit 305A - College Place Unit 305A
521 Meadowview Drive, Boone, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2/2 College Place Condo on the AppalCart Route - 305 College Place Condo, available now! Minutes from ASU and next to the mall and Wal-Mart! On an AppalCART route. Cute two bedroom and two bathroom unit, top floor condo with private deck.
446 Green Street
446 Green Street, Boone, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1800 sqft
446 Green Street Available 09/08/20 446 Green Street - Available early September 2020! Four bedroom, three bathroom house available a short distance from Appalachian State and Downtown Boone.
225 Cherrybrook Lane Unit A
225 Cherrybrook Lane, Boone, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
720 sqft
225 Cherrybrook Lane - Two bedroom, one bath duplex available now for a lease takeover through July of 2021. Located less than half a mile from Appalachian and downtown Boone.
147 Clyde Townsend Road
147 Clyde Townsend Road, Watauga County, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,450
2745 sqft
147 Clyde Townsend Road - Six bedroom available now! Immaculately maintained property with six bedrooms on one level living. Great use of space with a mud room with laundry hookups and an extra sink.
525 Morning Sky Drive
525 Morning Sky Drive, Watauga County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
6000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
525 Morning Sky Drive - Available early June 2020. Large single family home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
679 Whispering Hills Road Unit 153B
679 Whispering Hills Road, Watauga County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Incredible Views at this 1 Bedroom plus Loft - Available now. Absolutely stunning views from this south-facing condo overlooking the gorge! Incredible sunrises and sunsets from your balcony.
593 Ruben Walker Road
593 Rubin Walker Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
593 Ruben Walker Road Available 07/08/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5661824)
1581 Shulls Mill Rd
1581 Shulls Mill Road, Watauga County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
1581 Shulls Mill Rd Available 08/10/20 Two Bedroom Duplex Located on Shulls Mill Between Boone and Blowing Rock! - Available August 10, 2020. Two bedroom and one bathroom duplex located on Shulls Mill Road between Boone and Blowing Rock.
918 Aho Rd
918 Aho Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone.
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202
116 Moonlight Ridge Rd, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1380 sqft
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 Available 08/06/19 116 Moonlight Ridge #202 - Available August 6th, 2019. Fabulous executive condo in Heavenly Mountain located beside the swimming pool and workout center.
697 Patton Ridge Road
697 Patton Ridge Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
697 Patton Ridge Road Available 08/07/20 Quiet, Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath in Deep Gap - Available August 2020. Quiet, quaint 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located on a secluded gravel road in Deep Gap.
420 Cliffside Lane
420 Cliffside Lane, Seven Devils, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1500 sqft
420 Cliffside Lane - Three bedroom, three bathroom student-friendly home available now in the charming town of Seven Devils. Each level has a bedroom and bathroom allowing for resident privacy and space.
168 Charlie Ward Rd
168 Charlie Ward Road, Watauga County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
168 Charlie Ward Rd Available 06/15/20 Cute Bungalow in Banner Elk/Matney Area! - Available June 15, 2020. Non-student rental. 1 year to 18 mth lease available.
5804 Blowing Rock Rd Unit 27
5804 Blowing Rock Boulevard, Caldwell County, NC
Studio
$950
5804 Blowing Rock Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous View from this Blowing Rock Vista Efficiency Condo - Email Leasing@BooneHCRentals for availability* Located just two miles south of the town of Blowing Rock, this one room efficiency condo
3302 Old US Hwy 421
3302 Old US 421, Cove Creek, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Copper Canyon - Rustic-Luxe, Modern Chic, Upscale and Inviting - Right Along Cove Creek in Vilas - Available Now! Furnished or Unfurnished.
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road B
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road, Caldwell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
JIMS PLACE. BLOWING ROCK, NC ( near BOONE NC ) -- NEAR PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST. LONG TERM RENTALS WELCOMED AND ALSO SHORT TERM. HOUSE HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS AND GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Boone rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,750.
Some of the colleges located in the Boone area include Catawba Valley Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, East Tennessee State University, and Milligan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boone from include Johnson City, Hickory, Kingsport, Newton, and Abingdon.