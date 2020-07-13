/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 AM
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hickory, NC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Viewmont
Quail Ridge
333 10th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC
Studio
$575
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Quail Ridge Apartments in Hickory, NC is ready to be your home. Located at 333 10th Avenue Dr. Ne in Hickory, this community is an ideal place to move. Schedule a time to view the available floorplans.
Results within 1 mile of Hickory
1 of 27
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Hickory
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1520 North Main Avenue
1520 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
884 sqft
This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, townhome style home, is nestled away in a quiet, Newton community, walking distance to downtown Newton, as well as major dining and shopping.
1 of 10
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
866 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
Results within 10 miles of Hickory
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
107 Dundee Court
107 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1176 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in MAIDEN! Ranch Style Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths, ready for occupancy! Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Master Suite with Dble Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Tile Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd
2188 Samanthas Wells Lane, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th. - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area - Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
8 Holly Street
8 East Holly Street, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super sweet brick ranch with three bedrooms 1.5 Bath house 1/2 mile to downtown Maiden. Large living and dining area. Open Kitchen. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Half bath in the main bathroom. Lovely neighborhood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NC