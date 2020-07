Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool volleyball court

Stunning 4400 sqft 7 bed, 5 bathroom home in coveted Harrisburg/Harrisburg school district! Home was just built in 2015! Kids playset in back of fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, and jack and jill bathrooms are perfect for the kids! Literally nothing to do but move in! New tenant will have access to clubhouse/pool/volleyball court. Let's make this your new home! Available February 1, 2020. Pets conditional.