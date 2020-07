Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Nice size family room with fireplace, spacious kitchen that opens up into the dining area, large laundry room, generous size bedrooms with hall bathroom, master has large on-suite with separate tub, double vanity, and walk in closet. Great backyard with patio. This home also has a 2 car attached garage.