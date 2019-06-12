All apartments in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, NC
5345 Harvest Hill Drive
5345 Harvest Hill Drive

Location

5345 Harvest Hill Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Home Located in a Harrisburg Neighborhood with Lot's of Amenities - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath Home in a very desirable Harrisburg Neighborhood. Large open Foyer and Family room with gas-logged fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Large open kitchen with Island and all appliances included, Sunroom, 2-car garage, fenced rear yard. Ammenities include neighborhood pool, tennis and basketball courts and playground.

Take Hwy 49N to Harrisburg. Right on Caldwell. Left on Tom Query. Left on Orchard Park. Left on Harvest Hill. House is on the right.

(RLNE3101651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 Harvest Hill Drive have any available units?
5345 Harvest Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 5345 Harvest Hill Drive have?
Some of 5345 Harvest Hill Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 Harvest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Harvest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Harvest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5345 Harvest Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 5345 Harvest Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5345 Harvest Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 5345 Harvest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 Harvest Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Harvest Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5345 Harvest Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 5345 Harvest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5345 Harvest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Harvest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 Harvest Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5345 Harvest Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5345 Harvest Hill Drive has units with air conditioning.
