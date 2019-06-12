5345 Harvest Hill Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Home Located in a Harrisburg Neighborhood with Lot's of Amenities - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath Home in a very desirable Harrisburg Neighborhood. Large open Foyer and Family room with gas-logged fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Large open kitchen with Island and all appliances included, Sunroom, 2-car garage, fenced rear yard. Ammenities include neighborhood pool, tennis and basketball courts and playground.



Take Hwy 49N to Harrisburg. Right on Caldwell. Left on Tom Query. Left on Orchard Park. Left on Harvest Hill. House is on the right.



(RLNE3101651)