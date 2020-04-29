4960 Sunburst Lane

Amenities

Come see this gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath home is desirable Farmington Ridge tucked inside the Cabarrus County school district! This home features stainless steel appliances and an island in the kitchen, custom built in closets, and pool access. This home will not last long, contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.