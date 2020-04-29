All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 4960 Sunburst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
4960 Sunburst Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:30 PM

4960 Sunburst Lane

4960 Sunburst Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4960 Sunburst Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28213

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Come see this gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath home is desirable Farmington Ridge tucked inside the Cabarrus County school district! This home features stainless steel appliances and an island in the kitchen, custom built in closets, and pool access. This home will not last long, contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 Sunburst Lane have any available units?
4960 Sunburst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 4960 Sunburst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4960 Sunburst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 Sunburst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4960 Sunburst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4960 Sunburst Lane offer parking?
No, 4960 Sunburst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4960 Sunburst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 Sunburst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 Sunburst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4960 Sunburst Lane has a pool.
Does 4960 Sunburst Lane have accessible units?
No, 4960 Sunburst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 Sunburst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 Sunburst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4960 Sunburst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4960 Sunburst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHarrisburg Apartments with Balconies
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with Pools
Harrisburg Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCLewisville, NCThomasville, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College