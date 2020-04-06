All apartments in Harrisburg
4857 Annelise Drive
4857 Annelise Drive

Location

4857 Annelise Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single-family house (5 bedrooms, 3 baths, ~3,200 sq. ft.) is located in a nice community (Litchfield Village) in Harrisburg within good school district (Harrisburg Elementary School, Hickory Ridge Middle School, and Hickory Ridge High School). Litchfield Village is within just ~5-minute drive to I-485 and I-85 and ~15-minute drive to the University area and nearby shopping centers such as Concord Mills. While all bedrooms are covered with carpets, the first floor has all hardwood. Formal dinning room and master bedroom have tray ceiling. Fireplace is in the family room on the first floor. Two parking spaces are within the attached garage. A huge playroom on the second floor is a bonus room. The house also has a very nice backyard with woods for more privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 Annelise Drive have any available units?
4857 Annelise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 4857 Annelise Drive have?
Some of 4857 Annelise Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 Annelise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4857 Annelise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 Annelise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4857 Annelise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 4857 Annelise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4857 Annelise Drive offers parking.
Does 4857 Annelise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4857 Annelise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 Annelise Drive have a pool?
No, 4857 Annelise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4857 Annelise Drive have accessible units?
No, 4857 Annelise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 Annelise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4857 Annelise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4857 Annelise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4857 Annelise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
