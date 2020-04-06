4857 Annelise Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This single-family house (5 bedrooms, 3 baths, ~3,200 sq. ft.) is located in a nice community (Litchfield Village) in Harrisburg within good school district (Harrisburg Elementary School, Hickory Ridge Middle School, and Hickory Ridge High School). Litchfield Village is within just ~5-minute drive to I-485 and I-85 and ~15-minute drive to the University area and nearby shopping centers such as Concord Mills. While all bedrooms are covered with carpets, the first floor has all hardwood. Formal dinning room and master bedroom have tray ceiling. Fireplace is in the family room on the first floor. Two parking spaces are within the attached garage. A huge playroom on the second floor is a bonus room. The house also has a very nice backyard with woods for more privacy.