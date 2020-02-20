4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd

Amenities
- Exhausted Your Search For The Perfect Rental? Investment Group I Represent Has Homes In This Area Not Found In Other Searches. These Homes Have 3, 4 or 5 Bedrooms, Updated Kitchens, Bonus Rooms, Big Master Suites, And Are In Move In Condition. They Start Around $1900 A Month And Go To Around $3000 A Month. Minimum Requirements Are A 1 Year Lease, 550 Credit Score, No Evictions Within The Last 3 Years, No Current Bankruptcies - Min $70,000 Total Yearly Household Income, 2 Months Rent For Deposit, And Have Around 30 Day Move In Times, Call or Text 704-507-6123 To Get A Free List Of Available Homes, Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist, Highgarden Real Estate, 25 Years Experience
