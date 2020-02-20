All apartments in Harrisburg
Location

4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd, Harrisburg, NC 28075
Rocky River Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cabarrus County Rentals From $1900 Monthly, - Property Id: 210698

- Exhausted Your Search For The Perfect Rental? Investment Group I Represent Has Homes In This Area Not Found In Other Searches. These Homes Have 3, 4 or 5 Bedrooms, Updated Kitchens, Bonus Rooms, Big Master Suites, And Are In Move In Condition. They Start Around $1900 A Month And Go To Around $3000 A Month. Minimum Requirements Are A 1 Year Lease, 550 Credit Score, No Evictions Within The Last 3 Years, No Current Bankruptcies - Min $70,000 Total Yearly Household Income, 2 Months Rent For Deposit, And Have Around 30 Day Move In Times, Call or Text 704-507-6123 To Get A Free List Of Available Homes, Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist, Highgarden Real Estate, 25 Years Experience
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210698
Property Id 210698

(RLNE5492532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd have any available units?
4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd have?
Some of 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd offer parking?
No, 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd have a pool?
No, 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd have accessible units?
No, 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 Rocky River Crossing Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
