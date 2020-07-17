956 Micahs Way

Amenities

Amazing, spacious home located in gated golf community of Anderson Creek Club. Walk into open foyer with formal living room/office area near half bathroom and large formal dining room with walk through to kitchen. Kitchen has corner walk-in pantry, large eat at kitchen island, gas range, granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Opens to breakfast area and living room with fireplace. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with laundry room. Master suite has trey ceilings, dual vanity sink, soaking tub, separate shower and massive walk-in closet. 3 additional large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Open 2nd floor loft area. Fully fenced yard. Internet and Lawn care included. 20 mins from Ft. Bragg. Community amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, fishing ponds, canoes, paddle boats and much more. On-site daycare facility and on-site restaurant and bar.