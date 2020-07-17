All apartments in Harnett County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:05 AM

956 Micahs Way

956 Micahs Way North · (719) 425-6726
Location

956 Micahs Way North, Harnett County, NC 28390

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Amazing, spacious home located in gated golf community of Anderson Creek Club. Walk into open foyer with formal living room/office area near half bathroom and large formal dining room with walk through to kitchen. Kitchen has corner walk-in pantry, large eat at kitchen island, gas range, granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. Opens to breakfast area and living room with fireplace. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with laundry room. Master suite has trey ceilings, dual vanity sink, soaking tub, separate shower and massive walk-in closet. 3 additional large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Open 2nd floor loft area. Fully fenced yard. Internet and Lawn care included. 20 mins from Ft. Bragg. Community amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, fishing ponds, canoes, paddle boats and much more. On-site daycare facility and on-site restaurant and bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Micahs Way have any available units?
956 Micahs Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 956 Micahs Way have?
Some of 956 Micahs Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Micahs Way currently offering any rent specials?
956 Micahs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Micahs Way pet-friendly?
No, 956 Micahs Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 956 Micahs Way offer parking?
No, 956 Micahs Way does not offer parking.
Does 956 Micahs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Micahs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Micahs Way have a pool?
Yes, 956 Micahs Way has a pool.
Does 956 Micahs Way have accessible units?
No, 956 Micahs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Micahs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 Micahs Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 956 Micahs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 Micahs Way does not have units with air conditioning.
