Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Mobile home located in Heritage Village with a fenced yard, garden tub with separate shower, great room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, and two decks. Kitchen is equipped with a range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and has washer and dryer connections. Pets are allowed, no cats. TEXT HPM1309 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.