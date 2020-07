Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home in CAROLINA HILLS. Home has Living room with laminate flooring and ceiling fan, kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, laundry and access to side patio. Rear shed for storage. Master bedroom has large tub and walk in closet.

Home rented as is.

All adults must apply and a pay an application fee. Clean Credit and background check, landlord reference. 1 adult pet upon approval