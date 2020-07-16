All apartments in Harnett County
Harnett County, NC
56 Valley Oak Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020

56 Valley Oak Dr.

56 Valley Oak Drive · (984) 369-8949
Location

56 Valley Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC 28323

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 56 Valley Oak Dr. · Avail. now

$1,345

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2447 sqft

Amenities

56 Valley Oak Dr. (Pet-Friendly) - 4 bedroom (4th bedroom is the bonus room), 2.5 bathroom home located on a large fully fenced corner lot!
This home features a great room with fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook offers built in seating.
Master suite with garden tub, closet features several built-in storage options.

Privacy fenced backyard, sprinkler system, security system and more. Close to Fort Bragg and shopping!

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE5668620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Valley Oak Dr. have any available units?
56 Valley Oak Dr. has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Valley Oak Dr. have?
Some of 56 Valley Oak Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Valley Oak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
56 Valley Oak Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Valley Oak Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Valley Oak Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 56 Valley Oak Dr. offer parking?
No, 56 Valley Oak Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 56 Valley Oak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Valley Oak Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Valley Oak Dr. have a pool?
No, 56 Valley Oak Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 56 Valley Oak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 56 Valley Oak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Valley Oak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Valley Oak Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Valley Oak Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Valley Oak Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
