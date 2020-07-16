Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

56 Valley Oak Dr. (Pet-Friendly) - 4 bedroom (4th bedroom is the bonus room), 2.5 bathroom home located on a large fully fenced corner lot!

This home features a great room with fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook offers built in seating.

Master suite with garden tub, closet features several built-in storage options.



Privacy fenced backyard, sprinkler system, security system and more. Close to Fort Bragg and shopping!



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $300 non-refundable fee per pet.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE5668620)