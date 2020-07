Amenities

1 Bedroom/1Bathroom home located on a country lot in Coats. This home has new flooring and fresh paint. Large lot with deck overlooking yard. Very convenient to Benson and Coats area. Lawn Maintenance and waste included. Application Fee $50.00. Apply at www.neighborsassociates.com. No Pets Allowed.

Security Deposit - $1500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.