475 BAsket Oak Drive

475 Basket Oak Drive · No Longer Available
475 Basket Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC 28323

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well, look no further! Basket Oak will be available with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a spacious loft. This home welcomes you with a lovely covered porch, before opening to a divine interior. Step inside and enjoy succulent, dark hardwood flooring that's draped throughout the foyer and family room, perfectly complimenting a neutral color palette. Eye-catching stainless steel appliances stand out in this kitchen coupled with an island and LOADS of cabinetry! Travel to the second floor to find your bedrooms and laundry neatly tucked away from the rest of the home. Appreciate the wooded scenery offered by the backyard and the many other delectable treats this beauty holds. Don't miss a chance to view Basket Oak TODAY! Pets Upon Approval

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

