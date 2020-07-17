475 BAsket Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well, look no further! Basket Oak will be available with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a spacious loft. This home welcomes you with a lovely covered porch, before opening to a divine interior. Step inside and enjoy succulent, dark hardwood flooring that's draped throughout the foyer and family room, perfectly complimenting a neutral color palette. Eye-catching stainless steel appliances stand out in this kitchen coupled with an island and LOADS of cabinetry! Travel to the second floor to find your bedrooms and laundry neatly tucked away from the rest of the home. Appreciate the wooded scenery offered by the backyard and the many other delectable treats this beauty holds. Don't miss a chance to view Basket Oak TODAY! Pets Upon Approval