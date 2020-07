Amenities

363 Asheford Way Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME IN CAMERON! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is EVERYTHING you need! The home has a finished Bonus Room with an office. The living room has a gas fireplace that is perfect for cozy evenings in the house. The eat in kitchen that leads into the living room is amazing for entertaining your guests for any event! The home also offers an outstanding formal dining room. The bedrooms are very spacious and have walk in closets. The master bedroom has a master bathroom suite with a walk in closet, an over sized stand up shower, a huge garden tub and double vanity. Outside offers a screened in porch that extends to an uncovered deck. The huge fully fenced back yard will be great for any summer time BBQ!



Pets are OK with a non refundable pet fee of $150 per pet. (1 Cat ONLY!)



(RLNE4071871)