Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Large spacious home in beautiful Carolina Lakes community available just in time to enjoy hot summer days at the lake! This home offers 4 bedrooms & a bonus room. Owner's suite located on the main level featuring a deep pocket trey ceiling, bathroom with double vanities, sep tub and shower. One spare bedroom also located on the main floor. Open floor plan allows you to plan for weekend entertaining. Large kitchen with granite countertops, eat in area & dining room area. Fenced in backyard perfect for the family.