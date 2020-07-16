Amenities

349 Sea Mist Available 08/14/20 Wonderful home in Carolina Lakes

Located in the gated community of Carolina Lakes! A 4 bedroom home with optional bonus as 5th bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Fenced in Yard and Storage Building. You can find the master bedroom downstairs, with walk in closet, new floors throughout main floor, two bedrooms are found on main floor, and two bedrooms on second floor with bonus room. Kitchen includes granite counter tops with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the lake life all year. Click the following link to take the virtual tour, or schedule your private viewing today! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QKyxs73Bk5L



