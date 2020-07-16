All apartments in Harnett County
Find more places like 349 Sea Mist.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harnett County, NC
/
349 Sea Mist
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

349 Sea Mist

349 Sea Mist Dr · (919) 498-1278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

349 Sea Mist Dr, Harnett County, NC 27332

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 349 Sea Mist · Avail. Aug 14

$1,950

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
349 Sea Mist Available 08/14/20 Wonderful home in Carolina Lakes -
Located in the gated community of Carolina Lakes! A 4 bedroom home with optional bonus as 5th bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Fenced in Yard and Storage Building. You can find the master bedroom downstairs, with walk in closet, new floors throughout main floor, two bedrooms are found on main floor, and two bedrooms on second floor with bonus room. Kitchen includes granite counter tops with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the lake life all year. Click the following link to take the virtual tour, or schedule your private viewing today! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QKyxs73Bk5L

(RLNE4147140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Sea Mist have any available units?
349 Sea Mist has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 349 Sea Mist have?
Some of 349 Sea Mist's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Sea Mist currently offering any rent specials?
349 Sea Mist is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Sea Mist pet-friendly?
No, 349 Sea Mist is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 349 Sea Mist offer parking?
No, 349 Sea Mist does not offer parking.
Does 349 Sea Mist have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Sea Mist does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Sea Mist have a pool?
No, 349 Sea Mist does not have a pool.
Does 349 Sea Mist have accessible units?
No, 349 Sea Mist does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Sea Mist have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Sea Mist does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Sea Mist have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Sea Mist does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 349 Sea Mist?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Harnett County Pet Friendly Places
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSanford, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCSpring Lake, NCCarthage, NC
Southern Pines, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NCWendell, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCLaurinburg, NCGraham, NCHillsborough, NCLumberton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity