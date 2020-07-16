All apartments in Harnett County
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

31 Lattimore Road

31 Lattimore Road · (919) 499-0609
Location

31 Lattimore Road, Harnett County, NC 28326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2318 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This home has everything you have been looking for. 3 Bedrooms and Huge Bonus room + Office located in RICHMOND PARK of Harnett County. Close to Ft Bragg and shopping. This home sits on a large lot and has a privacy fenced yard, double deck, and front patio. Inside you will find: A formal Dining room, foyer and Formal Living room with hardwood floors. A great room with gas long fireplace, A sunroom with carpet and Eat in kitchen and Laundry with Tile Floors.

Upstairs you will find the Master suite w/Trey Ceilings, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. The large bonus room has two attic spaces and an office area with vaulted ceilings.

All homes are non smoking. Pets upon approval with non refundable pet fee.
--*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($15) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment--PM-SL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Lattimore Road have any available units?
31 Lattimore Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Lattimore Road have?
Some of 31 Lattimore Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Lattimore Road currently offering any rent specials?
31 Lattimore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Lattimore Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Lattimore Road is pet friendly.
Does 31 Lattimore Road offer parking?
Yes, 31 Lattimore Road offers parking.
Does 31 Lattimore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Lattimore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Lattimore Road have a pool?
No, 31 Lattimore Road does not have a pool.
Does 31 Lattimore Road have accessible units?
No, 31 Lattimore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Lattimore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Lattimore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Lattimore Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Lattimore Road has units with air conditioning.
