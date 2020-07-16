31 Lattimore Road

Amenities

This home has everything you have been looking for. 3 Bedrooms and Huge Bonus room + Office located in RICHMOND PARK of Harnett County. Close to Ft Bragg and shopping. This home sits on a large lot and has a privacy fenced yard, double deck, and front patio. Inside you will find: A formal Dining room, foyer and Formal Living room with hardwood floors. A great room with gas long fireplace, A sunroom with carpet and Eat in kitchen and Laundry with Tile Floors.



Upstairs you will find the Master suite w/Trey Ceilings, double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. The large bonus room has two attic spaces and an office area with vaulted ceilings.



All homes are non smoking. Pets upon approval with non refundable pet fee.

--*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($15) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment--PM-SL