Harnett County, NC
254 Pine Haven
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 PM

254 Pine Haven

254 Pine Haven Drive · (919) 774-4922
Location

254 Pine Haven Drive, Harnett County, NC 27332

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$1,049

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Discount Rent $1,049 Deposit $1,149

To Apply: Need proof of income; need to make at least 3 times the rent , Need rental reference from current landlord. Must be employed for a minimum of six months. 1 Yr. lease commitment. Provide proof of renters insurance 24 hours before signing the lease agreement. $35 application fee required which includes credit, criminal and eviction checks for each applicant over age 18 Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Oven / range, Heat - Gas
3 bedroom 2 bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Pine Haven have any available units?
254 Pine Haven has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 254 Pine Haven have?
Some of 254 Pine Haven's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Pine Haven currently offering any rent specials?
254 Pine Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Pine Haven pet-friendly?
No, 254 Pine Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 254 Pine Haven offer parking?
No, 254 Pine Haven does not offer parking.
Does 254 Pine Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Pine Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Pine Haven have a pool?
No, 254 Pine Haven does not have a pool.
Does 254 Pine Haven have accessible units?
No, 254 Pine Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Pine Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Pine Haven has units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Pine Haven have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 Pine Haven has units with air conditioning.
