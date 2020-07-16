254 Pine Haven

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Discount Rent $1,049 Deposit $1,149



To Apply: Need proof of income; need to make at least 3 times the rent , Need rental reference from current landlord. Must be employed for a minimum of six months. 1 Yr. lease commitment. Provide proof of renters insurance 24 hours before signing the lease agreement. $35 application fee required which includes credit, criminal and eviction checks for each applicant over age 18 Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Oven / range, Heat - Gas

3 bedroom 2 bath