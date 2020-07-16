All apartments in Guilford County
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:47 PM

1704 Dunneman Court

1704 Dunneman Court · (704) 654-3324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1704 Dunneman Court, Guilford County, NC 27301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Dunneman Court have any available units?
1704 Dunneman Court has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1704 Dunneman Court currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Dunneman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Dunneman Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Dunneman Court is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Dunneman Court offer parking?
No, 1704 Dunneman Court does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Dunneman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Dunneman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Dunneman Court have a pool?
No, 1704 Dunneman Court does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Dunneman Court have accessible units?
No, 1704 Dunneman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Dunneman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Dunneman Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Dunneman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Dunneman Court does not have units with air conditioning.
