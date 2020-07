Amenities

Two story townhome in popular Dudley's Grant S/D. Home features three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, large kitchen with stained cabinets. Living room is at the rear of the home and opens up to a private fenced in patio. Basic cable and washer/dryer included in rent. Pets not allowed.