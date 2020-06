Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Spacious three bedroom, three bathroom home in Willow Run Subdivision. This home features a large master suite with a vaulted ceiling and bathroom with separate shower and whirlpool tub. The home offers a living room with wood floors and fireplace, a bright kitchen with stainless appliances and a screened in porch. Enjoy sitting on the patio with a quiet wooded setting. Pets allowed with fee.