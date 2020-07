Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updates throughout this 2 bedroom duplex within walking distance to ECU and Uptown Greenville. Brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new fixtures, new vanities. Open floorplan, onsite parking, fenced patio and outside storage. Pets are negotiable. If agreed to, there will be a $500 pet fee and an additional monthly payment.