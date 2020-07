Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Professionally managed by iDeal property Management LLC.



PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST OF 2020



*Available for Move In Mid-August 2020*



Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex in the ECU area for only $750! Great layout! Less than 5 minutes to ECU and city bus route. Large living room and kitchen. Lots of closet space. Comes with stove, fridge & dishwasher. Fully carpeted. Enclosed back patio with storage. Central heat & air. Pets OK with deposit and monthly fee.



(RLNE4196776)