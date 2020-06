Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse close to Vidant Medical and ECU Dental School features Living room with fireplace, dining area with elegant kitchen and breakfast bar. Kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances (new dishwasher and refrigerator). Master bedroom with large walk-in closet with shelves. Master bath has whirlpool and double vanities and shower. Whole interior of home has been freshly painted. Outdoor screened porch and fence. A must see!!