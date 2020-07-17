Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1808 Plantation Cir Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON PLANTERS WALK - COMING SOON: Recently updated 4BR/2.5 BA home located in desired Planters Walk on a corner lot, in a cul-de-sac. Features include a beautiful wraparound front porch, a 2 car attached garage and deck in the back yard. The First floor has a large updated kitchen, formal living & dining room, laundry room and a den. All bedrooms are located upstairs, The master bath features a new stand up shower and double sinks. More photos coming soon.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881013)