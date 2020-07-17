All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1808 Plantation Cir

1808 Plantation Circle · (252) 758-4663
Location

1808 Plantation Circle, Greenville, NC 27858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1808 Plantation Cir · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2293 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1808 Plantation Cir Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON PLANTERS WALK - COMING SOON: Recently updated 4BR/2.5 BA home located in desired Planters Walk on a corner lot, in a cul-de-sac. Features include a beautiful wraparound front porch, a 2 car attached garage and deck in the back yard. The First floor has a large updated kitchen, formal living & dining room, laundry room and a den. All bedrooms are located upstairs, The master bath features a new stand up shower and double sinks. More photos coming soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Plantation Cir have any available units?
1808 Plantation Cir has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Plantation Cir have?
Some of 1808 Plantation Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Plantation Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Plantation Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Plantation Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Plantation Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 1808 Plantation Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Plantation Cir offers parking.
Does 1808 Plantation Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Plantation Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Plantation Cir have a pool?
No, 1808 Plantation Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Plantation Cir have accessible units?
No, 1808 Plantation Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Plantation Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Plantation Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
