Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC.



Available for Fall pre- leasing!



Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout.

Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.

Large living room and kitchen, with eat in dining room. Lots of closet space.

Comes with stove, fridge & dishwasher. Washer & Dryer Included. Fully carpeted. Central heat and air.

Covered underneath parking with storage room. Walking and trail walks on the river.

Dog Park 1 Block away. Pets ok with deposit and monthly fee



