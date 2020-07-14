Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Imagine rolling hills, lush landscaping, and a cascading brook, and throughout it all, chalet-style buildings housing your new apartment home. Welcome to Woodland Park Luxury Apartments in Greensboro, NC! Woodland Park is ideally located near downtown Greensboro and the affluent Irving Park neighborhood on Pisgah Church Road, in between Battleground Avenue and N. Elm Street. We offer a top of the line amenity package which includes a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, and fenced-in pet park. Our pool and tennis courts are surrounded by tall trees, our modern clubhouse hosts exciting resident socials, and our apartments are spacious and full of custom amenities. Call us today to reserve your new apartment home!