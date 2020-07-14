All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Woodland Park

3047 Pisgah Pl · (573) 375-4025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC 27455
Natchez Trace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3045-B · Avail. Sep 15

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 3010-B · Avail. Sep 7

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 3057-C · Avail. Sep 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Imagine rolling hills, lush landscaping, and a cascading brook, and throughout it all, chalet-style buildings housing your new apartment home. Welcome to Woodland Park Luxury Apartments in Greensboro, NC! Woodland Park is ideally located near downtown Greensboro and the affluent Irving Park neighborhood on Pisgah Church Road, in between Battleground Avenue and N. Elm Street. We offer a top of the line amenity package which includes a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, and fenced-in pet park. Our pool and tennis courts are surrounded by tall trees, our modern clubhouse hosts exciting resident socials, and our apartments are spacious and full of custom amenities. Call us today to reserve your new apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units: included in all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Park have any available units?
Woodland Park has 7 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Park have?
Some of Woodland Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Park is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Park offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Park offers parking.
Does Woodland Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Park have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Park has a pool.
Does Woodland Park have accessible units?
No, Woodland Park does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Park has units with dishwashers.
