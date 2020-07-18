668 Grasswren Way

Amenities
Robyns Glen townhome - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision. Great view from the outdoor patio, washer and dryer included, bathroom in each bedroom, ready for move in !! Located in NW schools - This home has gas heat and central air. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher as well as washer and dryer! BEAUTIFUL hardwoods. It has beautiful vaulted ceilings and a one car garage. Relax by the beautiful pool. Water and lawncare are included!!
(RLNE5906262)