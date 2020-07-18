All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

668 Grasswren Way

668 Grasswren Way · (336) 549-8071
Location

668 Grasswren Way, Greensboro, NC 27409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 668 Grasswren Way · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Robyns Glen townhome - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision. Great view from the outdoor patio, washer and dryer included, bathroom in each bedroom, ready for move in !! Located in NW schools - This home has gas heat and central air. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher as well as washer and dryer! BEAUTIFUL hardwoods. It has beautiful vaulted ceilings and a one car garage. Relax by the beautiful pool. Water and lawncare are included!!

(RLNE5906262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Grasswren Way have any available units?
668 Grasswren Way has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 Grasswren Way have?
Some of 668 Grasswren Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Grasswren Way currently offering any rent specials?
668 Grasswren Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Grasswren Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 Grasswren Way is pet friendly.
Does 668 Grasswren Way offer parking?
Yes, 668 Grasswren Way offers parking.
Does 668 Grasswren Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 Grasswren Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Grasswren Way have a pool?
Yes, 668 Grasswren Way has a pool.
Does 668 Grasswren Way have accessible units?
No, 668 Grasswren Way does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Grasswren Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Grasswren Way has units with dishwashers.
