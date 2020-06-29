All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

929 Overhill Street

929 Overhill St · No Longer Available
Location

929 Overhill St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful and completely remodeled home, shows like new! It’s equipped with a new roof, new siding, new windows, new HVAC, new dishwasher, new stove, as well as new kitchen cabinets and countertops. This centrally located home is a short distance to local restaurants; you can walk just 0.7 miles to the Growler pub. The yard is in the process of being fully fenced, making it a perfect home for dog lovers (pets approved on a case by case basis). Non refundable, one-time Pet fee $300 per pet. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Overhill Street have any available units?
929 Overhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Overhill Street have?
Some of 929 Overhill Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Overhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
929 Overhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Overhill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Overhill Street is pet friendly.
Does 929 Overhill Street offer parking?
No, 929 Overhill Street does not offer parking.
Does 929 Overhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Overhill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Overhill Street have a pool?
No, 929 Overhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 929 Overhill Street have accessible units?
No, 929 Overhill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Overhill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Overhill Street has units with dishwashers.

