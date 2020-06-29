929 Overhill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful and completely remodeled home, shows like new! It’s equipped with a new roof, new siding, new windows, new HVAC, new dishwasher, new stove, as well as new kitchen cabinets and countertops. This centrally located home is a short distance to local restaurants; you can walk just 0.7 miles to the Growler pub. The yard is in the process of being fully fenced, making it a perfect home for dog lovers (pets approved on a case by case basis). Non refundable, one-time Pet fee $300 per pet. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.