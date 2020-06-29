929 Overhill Street

Amenities
This beautiful and completely remodeled home, shows like new! It’s equipped with a new roof, new siding, new windows, new HVAC, new dishwasher, new stove, as well as new kitchen cabinets and countertops. This centrally located home is a short distance to local restaurants; you can walk just 0.7 miles to the Growler pub. The yard is in the process of being fully fenced, making it a perfect home for dog lovers (pets approved on a case by case basis). Non refundable, one-time Pet fee $300 per pet. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.