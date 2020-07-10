508 Pryor St

Amenities

parking courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd23fc108f ---- 508 N Pryor Street, Gastonia NC 28052 Come View This Astonishing 1,076 sq ft House, Located Walking Distance from Downtown Gastonia and Easy Access to Main Roads such as W Franklin Blvd, N Chester Street and i-85 for Easy Commutes! This House Features: * Freshly Painted Walls * New Vinyl Flooring Throughout * Kitchen Equipped Newer Appliances For Your Comfort! * Dining Room * Spacious Living Room * Bathroom equipped w Vanity Sink * Driveway for Off Street Parking * Fenced-In Backyard At this Price and at this Location this Property WILL NOT LAST being Close to Attractions such as The Schiele Museum of Natural History, Eastridge Mall for your Retail Therapy, and even a Taste of Nature with Crowders and Grandfathers Mountain being a Short Drive Finding Activities to do on Your Days Off Will Not Be An Issue Schedule a Showing or Submit an Application Today at www.newviewrealtygroup.com (Se habla Espanol)