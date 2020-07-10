All apartments in Gastonia
508 Pryor St

508 Pryor St · No Longer Available
Location

508 Pryor St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd23fc108f ---- 508 N Pryor Street, Gastonia NC 28052 Come View This Astonishing 1,076 sq ft House, Located Walking Distance from Downtown Gastonia and Easy Access to Main Roads such as W Franklin Blvd, N Chester Street and i-85 for Easy Commutes! This House Features: * Freshly Painted Walls * New Vinyl Flooring Throughout * Kitchen Equipped Newer Appliances For Your Comfort! * Dining Room * Spacious Living Room * Bathroom equipped w Vanity Sink * Driveway for Off Street Parking * Fenced-In Backyard At this Price and at this Location this Property WILL NOT LAST being Close to Attractions such as The Schiele Museum of Natural History, Eastridge Mall for your Retail Therapy, and even a Taste of Nature with Crowders and Grandfathers Mountain being a Short Drive Finding Activities to do on Your Days Off Will Not Be An Issue Schedule a Showing or Submit an Application Today at www.newviewrealtygroup.com (Se habla Espanol)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Pryor St have any available units?
508 Pryor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 508 Pryor St currently offering any rent specials?
508 Pryor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Pryor St pet-friendly?
No, 508 Pryor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 508 Pryor St offer parking?
Yes, 508 Pryor St offers parking.
Does 508 Pryor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Pryor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Pryor St have a pool?
No, 508 Pryor St does not have a pool.
Does 508 Pryor St have accessible units?
No, 508 Pryor St does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Pryor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Pryor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Pryor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Pryor St does not have units with air conditioning.

