Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
431 Red Tip Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

431 Red Tip Lane

431 Red Tip Lane · No Longer Available
Location

431 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
431 Red Tip Lane - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home at the end of a private street. Open floor plan with modern touches, ready to move in. Newly updated kitchen and bath, both with ceramic tile flooring. Remainder of home is hard wood. Master has two closets. New roof just installed in November (photos are of old roof). Large storage shed in back yard remains. No Pets.

Merge onto I-85 S via the ramp to Gastonia, Take exit 14 to merge onto NC-274 S/Bessemer City Rd toward W Gastonia, Merge onto NC-274 S/Bessemer City Rd, Turn right onto N Myrtle School Rd, Turn right onto Amber Crest Dr, Turn right onto Red Tip Ln. Destination will be on the left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5628262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Red Tip Lane have any available units?
431 Red Tip Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 431 Red Tip Lane currently offering any rent specials?
431 Red Tip Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Red Tip Lane pet-friendly?
No, 431 Red Tip Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 431 Red Tip Lane offer parking?
No, 431 Red Tip Lane does not offer parking.
Does 431 Red Tip Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Red Tip Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Red Tip Lane have a pool?
No, 431 Red Tip Lane does not have a pool.
Does 431 Red Tip Lane have accessible units?
No, 431 Red Tip Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Red Tip Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Red Tip Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Red Tip Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Red Tip Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

