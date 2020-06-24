2313 Milton Ave

Amenities

This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1000/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1000. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. This home offers fresh paint and new carpeting and LVP throughout. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and ample counter space. The master has an attached ensuite with a linen closet and lots of natural light. In the backyard, the fully fenced in yard is perfect for pets or hosting friends and family. Close access to the 85 Highway, this home is not far from shopping and dining. Come view this home today! Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. For more information please call or text (805) 946-0547