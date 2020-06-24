All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2313 Milton Ave

2313 Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Milton Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1000/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1000. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. This home offers fresh paint and new carpeting and LVP throughout. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and ample counter space. The master has an attached ensuite with a linen closet and lots of natural light. In the backyard, the fully fenced in yard is perfect for pets or hosting friends and family. Close access to the 85 Highway, this home is not far from shopping and dining. Come view this home today! Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. For more information please call or text (805) 946-0547

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Milton Ave have any available units?
2313 Milton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Milton Ave have?
Some of 2313 Milton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Milton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Milton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Milton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 Milton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2313 Milton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Milton Ave offers parking.
Does 2313 Milton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 Milton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Milton Ave have a pool?
No, 2313 Milton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Milton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2313 Milton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Milton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Milton Ave has units with dishwashers.
