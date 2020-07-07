1832 Mc Guire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home available in Gastonia, NC!



This property includes a refrigerator and stove.



View it today by accessing a self showing through www.srpmanagement.net.



Apply at www.srpmanagement.net



Application fee is non refundable.



Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



Details & Inquiries text 704-868-4065.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.