Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
104 E Ruby
Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:50 PM

104 E Ruby

104 E Ruby Ave · No Longer Available
Location

104 E Ruby Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Five Things Residents love about this home
-Southern low country style home!
-Great floor-plan with spacious living area!
-Large Deck!
-Open yard!
-Great Size Kitchen

This home is located in the charming city of Gastonia. This home is perfect for anyone who is looking for a nice clean home with great features! This home offers a phenomenal fenced backyard with a wonderful wood deck that is perfect for gatherings and more.
Inside you will find fresh paint and fresh flooring throughout. The bedrooms are large in size with comfortable closet space!

[Pets Allowed]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E Ruby have any available units?
104 E Ruby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 104 E Ruby currently offering any rent specials?
104 E Ruby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E Ruby pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 E Ruby is pet friendly.
Does 104 E Ruby offer parking?
No, 104 E Ruby does not offer parking.
Does 104 E Ruby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 E Ruby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E Ruby have a pool?
No, 104 E Ruby does not have a pool.
Does 104 E Ruby have accessible units?
No, 104 E Ruby does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E Ruby have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 E Ruby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 E Ruby have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 E Ruby does not have units with air conditioning.

