4606 Cloverwood Ln

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4606 Home - Property Id: 317809



This beautiful home has plenty of curve appeal. It was completely updated in 2019 with new vinyl floors, paint on the inside and out, new appliances, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, and storm door on the front. It also has new carpet. Huge yard and huge single car carport with storage room. You don't want to miss this well kept home. Don't wait! Reach out today for a tour!

Property Id 317809



