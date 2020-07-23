All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 4606 Cloverwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
4606 Cloverwood Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4606 Cloverwood Ln

4606 Cloverwood Lane · (980) 338-0184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4606 Cloverwood Lane, Gaston County, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4606 Home - Property Id: 317809

This beautiful home has plenty of curve appeal. It was completely updated in 2019 with new vinyl floors, paint on the inside and out, new appliances, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, and storm door on the front. It also has new carpet. Huge yard and huge single car carport with storage room. You don't want to miss this well kept home. Don't wait! Reach out today for a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4606-cloverwood-ln-gastonia-nc/317809
Property Id 317809

(RLNE5945904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Cloverwood Ln have any available units?
4606 Cloverwood Ln has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4606 Cloverwood Ln have?
Some of 4606 Cloverwood Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Cloverwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Cloverwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Cloverwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Cloverwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Cloverwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Cloverwood Ln offers parking.
Does 4606 Cloverwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Cloverwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Cloverwood Ln have a pool?
No, 4606 Cloverwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Cloverwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 4606 Cloverwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Cloverwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 Cloverwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 Cloverwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 Cloverwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4606 Cloverwood Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCCherryville, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NC
Pineville, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity