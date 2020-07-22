All apartments in Gaston County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

2665 McIntosh St

2665 McIntosh St · No Longer Available
Location

2665 McIntosh St, Gaston County, NC 28034

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This brand new 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has gorgeous LVP flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has an island, expresso cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite has lots of space including vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and bathroom with raised height vanity with double sinks and shower. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT HOME!! *New refrigerator will be installed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 McIntosh St have any available units?
2665 McIntosh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
What amenities does 2665 McIntosh St have?
Some of 2665 McIntosh St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 McIntosh St currently offering any rent specials?
2665 McIntosh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 McIntosh St pet-friendly?
No, 2665 McIntosh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 2665 McIntosh St offer parking?
Yes, 2665 McIntosh St offers parking.
Does 2665 McIntosh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2665 McIntosh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 McIntosh St have a pool?
Yes, 2665 McIntosh St has a pool.
Does 2665 McIntosh St have accessible units?
No, 2665 McIntosh St does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 McIntosh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2665 McIntosh St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2665 McIntosh St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2665 McIntosh St has units with air conditioning.
