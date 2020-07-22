2665 McIntosh St

Amenities

This brand new 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has gorgeous LVP flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has an island, expresso cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite has lots of space including vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and bathroom with raised height vanity with double sinks and shower. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT HOME!! *New refrigerator will be installed