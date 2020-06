Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home close to Holly springs, shopping and major roads. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, gas cooking range, island, granite counter tops. Large family room. Large master with dual vanities, garden tub and separate walk in shower. Loft to watch movies. flex room on the first floor can be an office, formal living or formal dining. two car garage, large backyard. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included.Community swim pool. Do not miss this one!!