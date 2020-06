Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below. The master features an oversized shower and great closet space. Pets welcome with $300 pet fee per pet, restricted breeds. Apply today!