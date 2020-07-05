All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 6624 Maple Knob Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, NC
/
6624 Maple Knob Ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6624 Maple Knob Ct

6624 Maple Knob Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6624 Maple Knob Court, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Single Family Home w/garage - Property Id: 186540

Cute 3 bedroom 2 Bath single family home on .75 acres. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. Fresh paint, carpet and engineered floors. Attached 2 car garage with laundry. Enclosed sunroom (not part of the square footage) makes a great office or playroom. Gardener included, tenant responsible for utilities and trash. Pets OK with additional deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186540
Property Id 186540

(RLNE5369069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Maple Knob Ct have any available units?
6624 Maple Knob Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
What amenities does 6624 Maple Knob Ct have?
Some of 6624 Maple Knob Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 Maple Knob Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Maple Knob Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Maple Knob Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6624 Maple Knob Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6624 Maple Knob Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6624 Maple Knob Ct offers parking.
Does 6624 Maple Knob Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Maple Knob Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Maple Knob Ct have a pool?
No, 6624 Maple Knob Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Maple Knob Ct have accessible units?
No, 6624 Maple Knob Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Maple Knob Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6624 Maple Knob Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6624 Maple Knob Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6624 Maple Knob Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenver Apartments with Balcony
Denver Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NC
Weddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College