920 Jetton Street

Location, Location, Location! Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath WATERFRONT CONDO W BOAT SLIP on Lake Davidson. ELEVATOR near the entrance to the unit and located just minutes from downtown Davidson Shopping and Restaurants, Davidson Collage and I-77. Whether you're at the Pool, on the private covered porch overlooking the lake or entertaining in front of the fireplace in the large living room you'll love the lifestyle this great condo and all its beautiful natural surroundings has to offer.