Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

920 Jetton Street

920 Jetton Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 Jetton Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Location, Location, Location! Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath WATERFRONT CONDO W BOAT SLIP on Lake Davidson. ELEVATOR near the entrance to the unit and located just minutes from downtown Davidson Shopping and Restaurants, Davidson Collage and I-77. Whether you're at the Pool, on the private covered porch overlooking the lake or entertaining in front of the fireplace in the large living room you'll love the lifestyle this great condo and all its beautiful natural surroundings has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Jetton Street have any available units?
920 Jetton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 920 Jetton Street have?
Some of 920 Jetton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Jetton Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 Jetton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Jetton Street pet-friendly?
No, 920 Jetton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 920 Jetton Street offer parking?
No, 920 Jetton Street does not offer parking.
Does 920 Jetton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Jetton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Jetton Street have a pool?
Yes, 920 Jetton Street has a pool.
Does 920 Jetton Street have accessible units?
No, 920 Jetton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Jetton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Jetton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Jetton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Jetton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

