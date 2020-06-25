All apartments in Davidson
915 Northeast Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 10:14 PM

915 Northeast Drive

915 Northeast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Northeast Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
****Rate is for a six month lease only****

Beautiful two bedroom, two bath condo in a great community on Lake Norman. Stellar views from balcony that overlooks the lake. Large family room with vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace. Kitchen has tons of counter space, and lots of cabinets, full stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Both bedrooms are ample sized with good closet space. Master bath includes dual vanities & separate shower/tub. Washer and dryer are included at no additional cost. Community has private pool, with easy access to the lake. Lots of storage areas including large storage closet. Minutes from 77, and lots of restaurants and shopping for you to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Northeast Drive have any available units?
915 Northeast Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 915 Northeast Drive have?
Some of 915 Northeast Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Northeast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 Northeast Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Northeast Drive pet-friendly?
No, 915 Northeast Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 915 Northeast Drive offer parking?
No, 915 Northeast Drive does not offer parking.
Does 915 Northeast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Northeast Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Northeast Drive have a pool?
Yes, 915 Northeast Drive has a pool.
Does 915 Northeast Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 Northeast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Northeast Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Northeast Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Northeast Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Northeast Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
