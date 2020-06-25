915 Northeast Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

****Rate is for a six month lease only****



Beautiful two bedroom, two bath condo in a great community on Lake Norman. Stellar views from balcony that overlooks the lake. Large family room with vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace. Kitchen has tons of counter space, and lots of cabinets, full stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Both bedrooms are ample sized with good closet space. Master bath includes dual vanities & separate shower/tub. Washer and dryer are included at no additional cost. Community has private pool, with easy access to the lake. Lots of storage areas including large storage closet. Minutes from 77, and lots of restaurants and shopping for you to enjoy.