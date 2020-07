Amenities

3 Bedroom Garden Unit on Lake Norman, Lake & Pool Views! - Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom walk up garden unit on Lake Norman! Kitchen flows effortlessly into the dining area and living room beyond. The Master suite has lake and pool views with luxurious master bathroom. Guest bedrooms are each great sized. Incredible storage with this unit. Amenities galore! Terrace is massive and leads into the pool, dock and lake.



(RLNE2890227)