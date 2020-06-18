All apartments in Davidson
Location

723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #23 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing!

Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community. Enjoy a leisurely stroll along the picturesque boardwalk, the perfect place to take in a sunset! Relax with a book or take in the view in the community gazebo. Float in the community pool or play a set of tennis at the community tennis courts. Enjoy the lake up close at the community beach and dip your toes in the pristine waters of Lake Norman!

Love to boat? This condo is for you! A boat slip rental is available for an additional fee, so you can make the most of this amazing community out on the open water.

Inside this fabulous 2-bed, 2-bath waterfront condo, newly installed plank-style flooring gives off a "beachy" vibe while the open concept floorplan adds to the casual, comfortable living experience. This step saver kitchen is sure to please with upgrades including granite counter tops, a goose-neck faucet, a rittenhouse tile backsplash, pendent lighting, of-the-moment white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a glass top stove and built-in microwave!

Both bathrooms have been NEWLY RENOVATED with granite countertops and new paint!

Washer and dryer are included! Very EFFICENT HVAC system recently replaced within the last year. Enjoy views of the beautifully kept pool and Lake Norman from your covered balcony!

Zoned for GREAT schools!

Located in Davidson and convenient to I-77 and Davidson college, this waterfront condo lets you enjoy the serenity of lakeside living and convenience to all the fabulous shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation the Lake Norman area has to offer!

Pets conditional.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Southwest Drive have any available units?
723 Southwest Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 723 Southwest Drive have?
Some of 723 Southwest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Southwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
723 Southwest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Southwest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Southwest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 723 Southwest Drive offer parking?
No, 723 Southwest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 723 Southwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Southwest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Southwest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 723 Southwest Drive has a pool.
Does 723 Southwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 723 Southwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Southwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Southwest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Southwest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 723 Southwest Drive has units with air conditioning.
