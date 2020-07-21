Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

719 Southwest Drive - Don't miss one of Davidson Landing's finest locations. Feel like you're on vacation everyday in this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath main floor condo. No stairs while you carry in your groceries! Walk right out to the pool on your own private walkway. Imagine sipping coffee in the morning and relaxing in the evening on your back porch that looks out over the pool and beautiful Lake Norman. Life doesn't get better than this! The split floor plan, updated kitchen and open floor plan are ideal. NO CARPET! Walk to dinner at one of Lake Norman's most treasured restaurants - North Harbor Club, or a few short minutes to downtown Davidson to enjoy all the small town charm with excellent restaurants and entertainment.



(RLNE5103259)