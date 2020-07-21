All apartments in Davidson
719 Southwest Drive
719 Southwest Drive

719 Southwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
719 Southwest Drive - Don't miss one of Davidson Landing's finest locations. Feel like you're on vacation everyday in this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath main floor condo. No stairs while you carry in your groceries! Walk right out to the pool on your own private walkway. Imagine sipping coffee in the morning and relaxing in the evening on your back porch that looks out over the pool and beautiful Lake Norman. Life doesn't get better than this! The split floor plan, updated kitchen and open floor plan are ideal. NO CARPET! Walk to dinner at one of Lake Norman's most treasured restaurants - North Harbor Club, or a few short minutes to downtown Davidson to enjoy all the small town charm with excellent restaurants and entertainment.

(RLNE5103259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Southwest Drive have any available units?
719 Southwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 719 Southwest Drive have?
Some of 719 Southwest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Southwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Southwest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Southwest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Southwest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 719 Southwest Drive offer parking?
No, 719 Southwest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 719 Southwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Southwest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Southwest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 719 Southwest Drive has a pool.
Does 719 Southwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Southwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Southwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Southwest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Southwest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Southwest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
